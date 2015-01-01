Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are associated with poor mental health outcomes and risk-taking behaviors. Positive childhood experiences (PCEs) may mitigate these negative impacts.



OBJECTIVE: This study 1) assessed the associations between ACEs and negative health outcomes and risk-taking behaviors among young adults, and 2) evaluated whether - and which - PCEs moderate the association between ACEs and these outcomes in sub-Saharan Africa.



METHODS: This multi-country analysis combined cross-sectional representative survey data from young adults, ages 18-24 years, from the 2019 Kenya, 2018 Lesotho, 2019 Mozambique, and 2019 Namibia Violence Against Children and Youth Surveys. The association between experiencing any ACEs and each health outcome was assessed using Wald's chi-square tests. Multivariable logistic regression analyses assessed the association between each PCE and each outcome of interest.



RESULTS: Females who experienced any ACEs had higher odds of experiencing moderate to severe mental distress (aOR = 2.7, 95%CI: 1.9, 3.9). Males who experienced any ACEs had higher odds of experiencing suicidal/self-harm behaviors (aOR = 6.7, 95%CI: 2.8, 16.0) and substance use (aOR = 2.5, 95%CI: 1.4, 4.2). In females, strong mother-child relationship was protective against moderate to severe mental distress (aOR = 0.7, 95%CI: 0.6, 0.9), suicidal/self-harm behaviors (aOR = 0.6, 95%CI: 0.4, 0.9), and substance use (aOR = 0.6, 95%CI: 0.4, 0.9). For males, a strong mother-child relationship was protective against suicidal/self-harm behaviors (aOR = 0.5, 95%CI: 0.2, 0.9), and a strong father-child relationship was protective against suicidal/self-harm behaviors (aOR = 0.4, 95%CI: 0.2, 0.7) and substance use (aOR = 0.6, 95%CI: 0.4, 0.8).



CONCLUSIONS: Strong parenting programs may likely play an important role in improving the psychosocial health of young adults.

Language: en