Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Snakebite is a common type of animal bite injury worldwide. The local effect can manifest as an abscess followed by cellulitis and compartment syndrome which could cause ischemic tissue damage. CASE PRESENTATION: A case of a 40-year male with a history of a snake bite 4 days back complained of swelling, throbbing pain, bluish discoloration of the skin and blackish discoloration of the little finger. Incision and drainage were done initially with disarticulation of the gangrenous little finger and finally treated with a split-thickness graft. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Snakebite can lead to only the bite mark without clinical features, local manifestations around the bite site, systemic toxicity due to redistribution of venom and signs and symptoms due to traditional treatment. Delayed presentation and improper treatment can lead to wound infection, abscess, compartment syndrome, necrotizing fasciitis and gangrene.



CONCLUSION: Snakebite is common in rural areas around the tropical world. Complications like compartment syndrome, necrotizing fasciitis and gangrene could develop following snake bite for which immediate surgical intervention is required to prevent loss of limb and life.

