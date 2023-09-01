Abstract

BACKGROUND: Time off work after traumatic hand injury not only affects individuals but also has socioeconomic repercussions, becoming a serious problem from the viewpoint of labor shortages. In depopulated rural areas, the impact of labor shortages due to time off work is more serious than in urban areas; however, few studies have examined return to original work in rural areas. The purpose of this study was to investigate the patient demographics at the time of hand injury that affect return to original work in a rural area of Japan.



METHODS: We retrospectively examined 246 patients with traumatic hand and/or forearm injuries who were working at the time of injury, and who underwent surgical operations and postoperative rehabilitation in a level II hospital in a rural agricultural area. We examined patients' initial demographic data, including gender, age, occupation (white or blue collar), employment status (self-employed, full-time, or part-time workers), complications other than hand injury, workers' compensation, dominant hand injury, and injury severity as determined using the modified Hand Injury Severity Score. Multivariate logistic regression analysis examined the association between initial patient demographics and return to original work within 150 days after injury.



RESULTS: In total, 186 patients (76 %) were able to return to original work within 150 days. A multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that three explanatory variables (i.e., severity of injury, complications other than hand injury, and female gender) significantly compromised return to original work.



CONCLUSIONS: In the treatment of traumatic hand injury, intensive support should be provided for return to original work for patients who are expected to have difficulty returning to work quickly. In addition, labor shortages can be mitigated by sharing information with the workplace about patients' prospects of return to original work.

