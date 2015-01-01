Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nitrous oxide (NO) abuse is increasing among young people. This can result in severe neurological disorders such as myelopathy and/or peripheral neuropathy. We report the clinical presentations, biological, radiologic and electrophysiological findings of 5 patients hospitalized with neurological symptoms consecutive to NO abuse. In addition, a literature review was conducted to describe the neurological characteristics and to identify factors associated with a poor recovery. CASE REPORT: Among the 5 patients included, 2 had a myeloneuropathy, 2 had a sensorimotor neuropathy, and 1 had a normal spinal cord magnetic resonance imaging and electromyography despite neurological manifestations consistent with myeloneuropathy. After vitamin B12 supplementation, recovery was reported in 4 patients, and 1 was lost to follow-up.From the literature review, 154 patients were included [94 males; median age 22 (19 to 26) y; NO exposure 9 (3 to 18) mo]. A myelopathy was identified in 116 patients (75%) and a peripheral neuropathy was documented in 89 patients (58%). Compared with patients who recovered, those with sequelae were more likely to have a motor deficit at presentation (P<0.001), to use NO regularly (P<0.001), to have a lower vitamin B12 level (P=0.04), and a higher concentration of homocysteine (P=0.04). A less extensive myelopathy was more frequently found in the group with favorable outcomes (P=0.002).



CONCLUSION: Neurological disorders caused by NO may be challenging with severe clinical patterns. We identified several factors associated with a poor recovery, to make clinicians aware of NO-induced neurotoxicity.

