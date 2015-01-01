|
Poi AWH, Law TH, Hamid H, Jakarni FM, Ishak SZ, Ng CP. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(10): 360-374.
This study examined the effects of relative advances in the ratio of higher mobility roads over higher accessibility roads (MPA) and income inequality on growth of passenger car ownership in relation to economic growth. (MPA is calculated by dividing the total length of higher mobility roads [tolled expressways, national highways, and other main road networks serving medium- to high-speed traffic] by the total length of higher accessibility roads [secondary and regional road networks] in that country in a specific year.) Specifically, we employed the Gompertz function to model changes in the growth rate of car ownership and the income elasticities. The analysis used a panel data between 1963 and 2013 for 53 countries with various income levels.
