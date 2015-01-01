|
Ngoc AM, Nishiuchi H. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(10): 438-450.
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Understanding vehicle choice and utilization is increasingly considered in addressing motorcycle-related challenges by policymakers. However, the linkage between the discrete-continuous decisions has not been examined across income groups. This study measures the interdependence between vehicle choice and utilization for income groups in a Vietnamese medium-sized city. Model estimation results show that contributing factors to households' motorcycle ownership include individual and household characteristics and some aspects of the built environment. However, differences exist in motorcycle ownership and utilization between low- and medium-income groups.
