Hallmark S, Basulto-Elias G, Oneyear N, Goswamy A, Thapa R, Chrysler ST, Smadi O. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(10): 757-765.
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Speeding is a major concern in work zones and a major contributor to work zone crashes. Around 71.4% of fatal work zone crashes are speeding-related compared with 30% of fatal crashes overall. Addressing speeding in work zones is therefore critical to improving work zone safety. This study utilized data from the second Strategic Highway Research Program Naturalistic Driving Study to evaluate the impact of traffic control devices (TCDs) on reducing driver speed in work zones. Time series data assessed changes in speed for 380 drivers over 104 unique work zones on four- or multilane roadways. Speed change was measured for single-point TCDs encountered in the work zones (i.e., signing, changeable message signs [CMSs]), and estimated using a linear mixed-effect model.
