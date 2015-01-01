Abstract

Bisexual college women exhibit some of the highest rates of sexual assault among all college students. Existing research relies on sexual orientation-related stigma as an explanation for these disparities. In this study, we use data from the Online College Social Life Survey (OCSLS) to explore factors that elevate the risk of sexual assault for bisexual college women compared to heterosexual women.



RESULTS show that bisexual women exhibit higher rates of sexual assault since the beginning of college for all types of sexual assault, compared to heterosexual women. We find that perceived sexual disrespect, sexual interactions with men, alcohol use, earlier sexual debut, and multiple ongoing partnerships are associated with a higher risk of sexual assault for both bisexual and heterosexual women. Compared to heterosexual women, bisexual women exhibited higher odds of experiencing sexual assault across the majority of risk factors. We envision this study as a preliminary exploration that can inform ongoing work examining which bisexual women are at the highest risk for sexual assault. Implications for future research and intervention are discussed.

