Ford JV, Shefner R. Violence Gend. 2023; 10(3): 119-127.
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
Bisexual college women exhibit some of the highest rates of sexual assault among all college students. Existing research relies on sexual orientation-related stigma as an explanation for these disparities. In this study, we use data from the Online College Social Life Survey (OCSLS) to explore factors that elevate the risk of sexual assault for bisexual college women compared to heterosexual women.
Language: en
bisexual women; college hookups; gender inequality; routine activity theory; sexual assault and coercion; sexual disrespect