Rothman EF, Sheridan-Johnson J, Maitra P, Shulruff T, Sniffen CK, Mumford EA. Violence Gend. 2023; 10(3): 144-152.
Technology-facilitated abuse (TFA) is the misuse of technology to harm, harass, threaten, coerce, exploit, or violate a person. The purpose of this study was to quantify the prevalence, and identify correlates, of five conditions (i.e., feeling sick from stress, feeling suicidal, experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, emotional distress, and social isolation) among U.S. adults ages 18-35 years old who have been victims of TFA. A cross-sectional survey was completed by 2752 U.S. adults between November 2020 and May 2021. Multivariable logistic regression estimated the likelihood of a health-related condition of interest. We found that 70% of U.S. young adults have experienced TFA, and that women, gender minority, and LGBQPA+ individuals were at elevated risk for this form of abuse victimization. Victims experienced an average of 6.5 incidents of TFA. Risk markers for experiencing health conditions were identifying as a cis-gender female or non-binary person, LGBQPA+ sexual orientation, having a high school education or less, being single, and identifying as Asian or Asian American.
Language: en
cyberabuse; cyberstalking; digital abuse; online abuse; technology-facilitated abuse