Abstract

Technological developments have facilitated the occurrence of online gender-based violence (KBGO) in almost all parts of the world. This article aims to analyze KBGO as one of the shadowy pandemic phenomena that occurred during the pandemic in Indonesia. With a qualitative method, this research uses reports from the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) as a reference. The study results show that KBGO against women has seriously increased in Indonesia. The challenge for mitigating the pandemic shadow is the lack of gender-based health services. Long-term studies of KBGO, including the implications for direct violence, are needed.

Language: en