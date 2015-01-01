Abstract

Bullying is a serious problem that affects millions of individuals every year. However, there is virtually little research on bullying among university students. This study was conducted to determine the prevalence, gender differences, and perceived causes of bullying and cyberbullying victimization among university students in Jordan. A cross-sectional study was used. Data were collected using The Forms of Peer Victimization Scale (FPVS), The Florence Cyberbullying-Cybervictimization scale (FCBVS), and a demographics questionnaire. The sample consisted of 1143 students from three major universities in Jordan. Bullying and cyberbullying victimization were prevalent among university students in Jordan at 58%, and 16.1% of those incidents took place on-campus. More female students reported exposure to bullying and cyberbullying victimization. However, the mean scores of male students on the FPVS and FCBVS were significantly higher than the mean scores of female students. Of the students who reported previous exposure to bullying, 35.9% of them perceived that weight status was the cause of bullying victimization. The results of this study indicated that bullying is a major problem among Jordanian university students. Further research is needed to better understand this issue and examine its consequences on students' health and psychological wellbeing.

Language: en