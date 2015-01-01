SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mastinu G, Gobbi M. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2023; 61(9): 2165-2233.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00423114.2023.2240447

Force and moment measurement at different locations within road vehicles is a multifaceted, comprehensive and forthcoming technology that might play a breakthrough role in automotive engineering. The paper aims to describe why such technology seems so promising. A literature review is accomplished on which forces can be measured and what can be obtained with force and moment data. Additionally, attention is devoted to where - and how - force and moments can be measured effectively. Force and moment measurement technology is also studied with an historical perspective, briefly analysing the past applications. Active safety systems (ADAS up to full automated driving) and automotive stability enhancement systems are expected to be impacted by the measurement of forces and moments at the wheels. Friction potential evaluation and driver model development and monitoring have been - and are expected to be - major field of research. Force and moment measurement technology may also be exploited for lightweight construction purposes with remarkable synergistic effects with active safety and stability enhancement systems. Possible innovations on lightweight construction and sustainable mobility are to be expected thanks to force and moment measurement.


active safety; cooperative connected and automated mobility; Force and moment sensor; stability enhancement systems; state estimation; structural safety

