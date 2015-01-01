|
Citation
|
Dell'Orto G, Ballo FM, Mastinu G. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2023; 61(11): 2738-2760.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Tyre characteristics can strongly affect bicycle dynamics. In light of this, proper test-rigs are required to accurately measure tyre parameters. The paper presents a review of the methods and devices developed for the experimental characterisation of bicycle tyres in the lateral direction. The main aspects of the known test devices are described, highlighting the respective features. The technology of test-rigs for bicycle tyre parameter measurement seems to be just beginning.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bicycle; dynamics; test-rig; tyre