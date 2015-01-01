SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dell'Orto G, Ballo FM, Mastinu G. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2023; 61(11): 2738-2760.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00423114.2022.2144388

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Tyre characteristics can strongly affect bicycle dynamics. In light of this, proper test-rigs are required to accurately measure tyre parameters. The paper presents a review of the methods and devices developed for the experimental characterisation of bicycle tyres in the lateral direction. The main aspects of the known test devices are described, highlighting the respective features. The technology of test-rigs for bicycle tyre parameter measurement seems to be just beginning.


Language: en

Keywords

Bicycle; dynamics; test-rig; tyre

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print