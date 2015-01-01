Abstract

This paper provides a simulation analysis of the braking action that would prevent untripped rollovers of long combination vehicles (LCV) in turns when the entry speed into a turn exceeds the vehicle's threshold. A co-simulation model is used to integrate the details of truck pneumatic brakes (developed in Simulink®) in a TruckSim® model. The models are validated with field-test data. Using the validated models, various braking initiation times (relative to the start of steering) are performed for a 150-ft J-turn. The simulation results reveal that at higher speeds, there is very little time for the driver to initiate braking before it is too late to avoid a rollover, referred to as Critical Brake Initiation Time (CBIT). For instance, at an entry speed of 40 mph (64 km/hr), applying the brakes for a fully-loaded truck beyond 1.0s would not prevent a rollover. The results also indicate that increasing the speed by 25% from 40 mph (64 km/hr) to 50 mph (80 km/hr), reduces CBIT by 90%, from 1.0s to 0.1s. The effect of cargo load on CBIT is less dramatic than speed. At 40 mph (64 km/hr), increasing the cargo load by 47%, from 15,000 lb. (6800 kg) to 22,000lb. (10,000 kg), decreases the CBIT by 17%, from 1.2s to 1.0s.

Language: en