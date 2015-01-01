Abstract

This paper presents a fault-tolerant human-machine shared scheme for collision avoidance considering driver error and actuator fault. A fault-tolerant method of trajectory planning and decision-making is developed for dealing with the actuator fault. We calculate the remainder trajectory tracking capability of the faulted actuator and utilise the motion redundancy in the system to generate feasible fault-tolerant trajectories for collision avoidance. In addition, an assessment criterion of driver error is conducted to supervise the driver's steering response to the potential collision and actuator fault. The shared system dynamically adjusts the driving authority based on the driver error. A model predictive control (MPC) algorithm is employed for tracking the fault-tolerant trajectory. Simulation and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) experiment results demonstrate the effectiveness of the presented approach, reducing traffic accidents due to driver error and actuator fault.

