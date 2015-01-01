|
Citation
Sil A, Chowdhury S, Thoreau R. Transp. Rev. 2023; 43(6): 1144-1164.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Women in South and Southeast Asia encounter unique mobility barriers which are a combination of poor services by public transport modes and underlying patriarchal societal norms. Although international organisations provide guidelines for national policy makers to develop inclusive public transport systems, women's mobility remains restricted and unsafe. This paper provides a critical review on women's mobility barriers from built-environment to policy for public transport ridership. It includes three main aspects. Firstly, the key barriers encountered by women from poor service quality, sexual harassment and patriarchal societal norms. Secondly, the limitations in common methods adopted to measure these barriers. Finally, the effectiveness of international guidelines and national policies on women's travel needs for public transport ridership.
Language: en
Keywords
developing countries; equity; Gender; policy; public transport; women