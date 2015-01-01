Abstract

This literature review is the first to explore the predictors of the ownership, mode choice, and use of private motorcycles for utilitarian travel. Existing literature reviews on motorcycles only focused on the adverse impacts of motorcycle transport. A total of 45 articles in English published up to 2022 from quantitative and qualitative studies were reviewed to identify socioeconomic and built environment predictors of motorcycle travel which can be affected by planning or policy interventions. Motorcycle ownership level of a country is explained by average income, population density, and urbanisation level; that of a province or city by average income; and that of a household by the numbers of adults and workers, car ownership level, income as well as the population density and road density at the residential location. The choice of individuals to use a motorcycle rather than other modes is predicted by income and age as well as the advantages of time and cost savings of motorcycles over other modes. The amount of motorcycle use of households or individuals is associated with the number of household members, car ownership level, the age of the principal user, and income. Supply of public transport should focus on areas prone to widespread motorcycle ownership to both slow down the growth in motorcycle ownership and pre-empt that in car ownership as both types of motorised vehicles bring environmental and public health harms. More research is needed for further understanding of the relationships between motorcycle travel, the built environment, and public transport supply.

