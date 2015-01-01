Abstract

Ridesharing is a shared mobility service in which passengers and drivers with similar origins and destinations are matched to travel in the same vehicle. This service utilises unused seats in vehicles and multi-passenger rides to reduce the cost of travel. To promote ridesharing, both service providers and policymakers should carefully analyse passenger adoption behaviour to support future decision-making and planning. In this paper, 80 studies on passenger ridesharing behaviour published since 2004 are reviewed. The motivating factors and barriers are analysed and classified in terms of demographic factors, psychological factors, and situational factors, and boundary conditions are included. The work provides a corresponding research framework on ridesharing behaviour. Finally, the current literature gaps are summarised and research recommendations are provided. This study provides a comprehensive and systematic research basis for ridesharing studies, and presents important theoretical and practical contributions to guide sustainable ridesharing behaviour.

