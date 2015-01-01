Abstract

Drivers with a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) experience higher rates of fatal and serious injury crashes compared to non-commercial drivers. Emotional Intelligence (EI) has shown to be a significant predictor of dangerous driving among non-commercial drivers. However, there is limited research investigating EI within commercial drivers. This paper investigates the relationship between drivers' EI and dangerous driving behaviors, and how this differs between commercial (N = 595) and non-commercial (N = 615) drivers. A survey was conducted, where EI was measured using Trait Emotional Intelligence Questionnaire, and risky driving using Dula Dangerous Driving Questionnaire. Analyses confirmed (1) commercial drivers have lower EI than non-commercial (ANCOVA, p <.01); (2) commercial drivers are more likely to report more dangerous driving behaviors (MANCOVA, p <.01); and (3) lower EI is associated with increased dangerous driving, and these effects are strongest amongst commercial drivers (linear regression, p <.001). Promoting and improving EI can help prevent dangerous driving and reduce crash risk.

Language: en