Abstract

Complete Streets projects can bring multifaceted benefits but before-and-after analysis regarding their mobility and accessibility outcomes is quite limited in practice. This study used emerging data sources to conduct longitudinal project outcome evaluations. Two projects from Louisiana were selected as case studies for demonstration. The two projects did not induce heavier congestion in a pilot analysis region. One project with sidewalks/bike lanes contributes to traffic calming in an urban context, while the other project consisting only of a widened shoulder marked for bicycle use may raise speeding concerns in a rural context. Both projects are likely to bring accessibility benefits as they attract more businesses and longer visits. The authors also noted data source and outcome measure challenges in different contexts. The proposed evaluation approach and identified data gaps will benefit the private sector in diversifying/improving their data products and facilitate the public sector in making more data-driven decisions.

