|
Citation
|
Wang X, Yin C, Zheng C, Shen Y, Shao C. Transp. Plann. Tech. 2023; 46(7): 888-911.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Built environment (BE) planning and parking policy are two major strategies for restricting car use. However, researchers usually explore the independent associations of BE and parking policy with the use of the car in commuting, and most earlier studies are limited to investigating the benefits of integrating them. This study adopts a machine learning approach to explore the associations of home and workplace BE features and parking policy with the use of the car in commuting and whether the associations of BE features are moderated by parking policy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Built environment; car use; machine learning model; nonlinear interaction effect; parking policy