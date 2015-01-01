SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ferenchak NN. Transp. Lett. 2023; 15(8): 957-968.

(Copyright © 2023, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19427867.2022.2116673

At least 68 cities in the United States have taken a Vision Zero pledge to eliminate traffic fatalities. Which cities have improved their traffic safety outcomes and which strategies have proven effective? We examined changes in counts and per capita rates of all, pedestrian, and bicyclist fatal motor vehicle collisions between 2007 and 2019 for 18 U.S. cities that took early Vision Zero pledges. Only 2 of the 18 cities have experienced statistically significant decreases in total fatalities since taking a Vision Zero pledge and only one city experienced a statistically significant decrease in pedestrian fatalities. Cities with high walking, biking, and transit mode share and those that focused on walking and biking in their Vision Zero action plans experienced the best outcomes. Cities with high population densities and those that focused on technology in their action plans were also found to have safety performance improvements.


action plan; multimodal; population density; technology; traffic safety culture; Vision Zero

