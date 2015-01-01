SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Paschalidis E, Oikonomou A, Konstantinidou MN, Basbas S, Politis I. Transp. Lett. 2023; 15(9): 1140-1153.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19427867.2022.2134534

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Aggressive driving behaviour has been related to the occurrence of risky situations and crashes. The current paper focuses on investigating individual characteristics as determinants of aggressive driving behaviour, with a specific focus on bicycle use. The analysis is based on a questionnaire survey conducted in a number of parking sites in the city centre of Thessaloniki, Greece. Aggressive driving was approximated as a latent variable with reported lane-changing behaviour, use of emergency lane on motorways and maximum speed in urban areas as its indicators. Sociodemographic characteristics and bicycle use were used as explanatory variables. The results showed that increase of aggressiveness had a positive relation to all indicators. Female respondents and older drivers were less likely to report aggressive behaviour. Also, bicycle users were less likely to be aggressive drivers compared to car drivers only. This finding shows that cycling could reduce aggressive behaviour and improve road safety.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggressive driving; bicycle use; lane-changing; latent variable model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print