Abstract

The application of specific, business organizational models to understand terrorism remains absent in the literature. This article argues business models can apply to understanding terrorist organizational behavior. Two traditional organizational models are integrated with two terrorist organizations to examine their leadership and management. These two business models successfully demonstrate which elements of terrorist group organization potentially lead to their failure, specifically a lack of concern for administrative functions. This paper more broadly suggests specific models within business organizational theory offer an insight into future growth or decline of a terrorist organization.

