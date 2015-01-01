SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Johnston MF, Iqbal M, True J. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2023; 46(4): 470-488.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1057610X.2020.1759267

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The gender dimension of violent extremism is under-studied; and "women terrorists" are stereotyped as either men's dupes or (internet) warriors. Applying a gender lens, this study uses content analysis to examine Islamist extremist websites in Indonesia. Analysis reveals distinct recruitment language targeted at women and men, and rigid gender segregation of content and spaces. Extremists co-opt the language of women's rights while also promoting gender-discriminatory harmful practices with the intent of establishing what they consider to be a more devout Islamic state. Gender analysis of online extremism has implications for strategies to counter and prevent radicalization to violence.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print