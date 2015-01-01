SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Koehler D. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2023; 46(5): 541-558.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1057610X.2020.1780014

Abstract

Jihadist propaganda videos depicting training camps and combat scenes have steadily increased in variety and quality over the years. A small number of these videos attempt to mimic Special Operation Forces (SOF)'s tactics and skills. This subset of jihadist propaganda might go beyond a mere attempt to show prowess and reveal actual operational capabilities. This article analyzes three exemplary jihadist propaganda videos depicting claimed SOF capabilities through expert reviews with active service SOF personnel to assess the actual tactical quality of the content shown. It also discusses the potential reasons for those groups to mimic SOF and implications for counterterrorism.


Language: en
