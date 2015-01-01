SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Roach J, Cartwright A, Pease K. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2023; 46(5): 579-593.

10.1080/1057610X.2020.1780009

Although public reaction to disaster has been the subject of much research, reactions to acts of terrorism have been studied less, sustaining a common assumption that fear is the generic response. The present paper tests this assumption through a survey of reactions to the Manchester Arena bombing and London Bridge attack of 2017, and the findings suggest that an important likely additional modal citizen reaction to such events is one of anger at the perpetrators, holding important implications for public policy and security practice in the wake of such acts.


