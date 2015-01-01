SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Reeve Z. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2023; 46(6): 888-912.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1057610X.2020.1792726

unavailable

Abstract

U.K. Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU) Case Officers (COs) are tasked with identifying, and facilitating the removal of material that breaches the Terrorism Act 2006. COs are extensively and repeatedly exposed to material deemed illegal and harmful (including but not restricted to graphic terrorist and non-terrorist material). However, there is little research on the impact of this work, or how COs manage and mitigate the risks of their roles. Semi-structured interviews reveal the adaptive coping mechanisms that promote good perceived health and wellbeing in CTIRU, as well as areas of concern and improvement.


Language: en
