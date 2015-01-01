SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stoddard E. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2023; 46(6): 913-937.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1057610X.2020.1792724

While the recent literature on hybrid warfare has focused overwhelmingly on Russia, military tactical hybridity among non-state actors has received less attention, and minimal comparative examination. This is surprising as the range of non-state actors successfully using hybridized irregular-conventional tactics (increasingly symmetrically) against states has grown. Examining this phenomenon comparatively in three divergent cases (Islamic State, Boko Haram, the Houthi Movement), this article tests an often-overlooked argument stating that military hybridity among non-state actors is a result of these groups' common adoption of a specific form of Maoist-style warfare strategy - emulative insurgency.


