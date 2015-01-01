CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Ezzat M, Younis MA, Khalil MA, Gomaa ME, Afifi DY, Ayoub DR. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2023; 30(1): e82.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SpringerOpen)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a common comorbidity with bipolar disorder, a comorbidity that is known to increase suicide risk. This study aimed to assess the presence of OCD in youth diagnosed with bipolar I disorder and to evaluate the association between OCD and suicide in the same cohort.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Bipolar disorder; BSSI; DYBOCS; Suicide; Youth