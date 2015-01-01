SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ezzat M, Younis MA, Khalil MA, Gomaa ME, Afifi DY, Ayoub DR. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2023; 30(1): e82.

(Copyright © 2023, SpringerOpen)

10.1186/s43045-023-00354-w

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a common comorbidity with bipolar disorder, a comorbidity that is known to increase suicide risk. This study aimed to assess the presence of OCD in youth diagnosed with bipolar I disorder and to evaluate the association between OCD and suicide in the same cohort.


Bipolar disorder; BSSI; DYBOCS; Suicide; Youth

