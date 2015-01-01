Abstract

Individuals at clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR-P) are at increased risk for suicide. However, the relationship between attenuated positive symptoms and suicidal ideation are not well understood, particularly as they interact over time. The current study addressed this gap in the literature. We hypothesized that greater attenuated symptoms would be concurrently and prospectively associated with suicidal ideation. Further, we hypothesized that suspiciousness and perceptual abnormalities would have the strongest relationship with suicidal ideation. Within-person variation in symptoms and suicidal ideation were examined across 24 treatment sessions for individuals at CHR-P. Attenuated positive symptoms (unusual thought content, suspiciousness, grandiose ideas, perceptual abnormalities, and disorganized communication) and suicidal ideation were assessed at each session. Logistic mixed effect models examined concurrent and time-lagged relationships between symptoms and suicidal ideation among 36 individuals at CHR-P.



RESULTS indicated that suicidal ideation was more likely during weeks when participants reported more severe total attenuated positive symptoms. Further, suspiciousness was uniquely associated with suicidal ideation, both concurrently and at the following session. Post hoc models examined the reverse direction of this relationship, demonstrating that suicidal ideation also prospectively predicted suspiciousness at the following session. These results suggest that within-person attenuated symptoms, particularly suspiciousness, are associated with suicidal ideation among individuals at CHR-P. However, the bidirectional relationship between suspiciousness and suicidal ideation raises questions about causal nature of this relationship. Further research is needed to examine the dynamic interplay of suspiciousness and suicidal ideation.

Language: en