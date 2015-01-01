|
Wastler HM, Cowan HR, Hamilton SA, Lundin NB, Manges M, Moe AM, Breitborde NJK. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
37840314
Individuals at clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR-P) are at increased risk for suicide. However, the relationship between attenuated positive symptoms and suicidal ideation are not well understood, particularly as they interact over time. The current study addressed this gap in the literature. We hypothesized that greater attenuated symptoms would be concurrently and prospectively associated with suicidal ideation. Further, we hypothesized that suspiciousness and perceptual abnormalities would have the strongest relationship with suicidal ideation. Within-person variation in symptoms and suicidal ideation were examined across 24 treatment sessions for individuals at CHR-P. Attenuated positive symptoms (unusual thought content, suspiciousness, grandiose ideas, perceptual abnormalities, and disorganized communication) and suicidal ideation were assessed at each session. Logistic mixed effect models examined concurrent and time-lagged relationships between symptoms and suicidal ideation among 36 individuals at CHR-P.
suicidal ideation; suicide risk; Attenuated psychotic symptoms; psychosis risk; suspiciousness