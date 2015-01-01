Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is prevalent in the nursing profession, and as a relatively junior link of the professional hierarchy, nursing students are not immune to it. Among these, verbal violence may have more serious consequences for the victims than physical violence, but the literature on verbal violence among nursing students in Chinese clinical settings is limited. AIMS: To explore the verbal violence experience among Chinese nursing students in clinical practice, and the strategies used by nursing students to cope with violence.



DESIGN: A descriptive qualitative study.



METHODS: From January 2022 to June 2022, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 21 nursing students in clinical practice by purposive snowball sampling. Nvivo12 software and inductive content analysis were used for data analysis. This paper followed the COREQ (Consolidated criteria for Reporting Qualitative Research) guidance.



RESULTS: Through data analysis, three themes were defined:(1) Multiform verbal violence; (2) Hurting and impacting and (3) Struggling or Coping. The findings indicated that nursing students were subjected to multiple forms of verbal violence in clinical practice, not only from patients and caregivers, but also from peers such as clinical tutors and doctors, which not only harmed students' personal health and well-being, but may also contribute to the nursing industry's future loss of human resources. Seeking emotional support from others and forcing themselves to grow up were the most commonly used coping strategies.



CONCLUSION: Nursing educators and nursing managers need to pay attention to verbal violence in the clinical environment, and actively develop the ability of nursing students to deal with uncivilized behavior. Establishing relevant courses and training such as communication, resilience, and violence prevention, establishing a stricter clinical mentor appointment system, and teaching assessment system may be strategies to help nursing students better perform clinical practice.

Language: en