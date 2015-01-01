Abstract

BACKGROUND: Binge drinking is a widespread health compromising behavior among adolescents and young adults, leading to significant health problems, injuries and mortality. However, data on alcohol consumption is often unreliable, as it is mainly based on self-reporting surveys. In this five-year study (2014-2019) at the University Children's Hospital Zurich, we analyzed blood samples from adolescent binge drinking patients to investigate blood alcohol concentrations (BACs), co-ingestion of drugs, assess compliance between self-reported and measured substance use, and test for genetic components of innate alcohol tolerance. Furthermore, hair analysis was performed to retrospectively access drug exposure and to evaluate the potential of hair analysis to assess binge drinking.



METHODS: In a prospective, single-center study, patients with alcohol intoxications aged 16 years and younger were included. Blood and hair samples were analyzed by sensitive liquid chromatography - tandem mass spectrometry drug analysis. HTTLPR genotyping was performed with PCR and fragment analysis.



RESULTS: Among 72 cases, 72 blood and 13 hair samples were analyzed. BACs ranged from 0.08-3.20‰ (mean 1.63‰, median 1.60‰), while a mean concentration of 3.64 pg/mg hair (median 3.0 pg/mg) of the alcohol marker ethyl glucuronide (EtG) was detected in eleven hair samples, providing no evidence of chronic excessive drinking. In 47% of the cases, co-ingested drugs were qualitatively detected next to ethanol, but only 9% of the detected drugs had blood concentrations classified as pharmacologically active. Cannabis consumption (22%) and stimulant intake (16%) were the most frequently observed drugs. Compliance between patients' statements and measured substances matched well. Although we investigated the genetic contribution to innate alcohol tolerance via the 5-HTTLPR polymorphism, the diverse genetic background of the cohort and small sample size did not allow any conclusions to be drawn.



CONCLUSION: Almost half of our binge drinking patients tested positive for other substances, primarily cannabis. We anticipate that our study enhances understanding of consumption behavior of young people and encourage continued efforts to address the harmful effects of binge drinking and co-occurring substance use.

