Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Injury is one of the main causes of death and disability in the world. This study was designed to determine the trend of mortality rate and years of life lost (YLLs) due to unintentional injuries in children in southern Iran.



METHOD: In this cross-sectional study, we extracted all death reports due to unintentional injuries based on age, gender and the year of death based on International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10)from the Electronic Death Registration System. The YLL analysis due to premature death related to unintentional injuries was executed by the 2015 YLL template from the WHO using the Excel V.2016 software. To examine the trend of crude mortality rate and YLL rates for different years, joinpoint regression was used based on the log-linear model.



RESULTS: During the 16-year study period (2004-2019), 6590 deaths due to unintentional injuries in children aged 0-19 years have occurred. The total YLLs due to unintentional injuries were 138 482 in males and 53 168 in females. The three main causes of YLLs in our study were transportation injuries (67.37%), drowning (7.19%) and burns (6.70%). According to the joinpoint regression analysis, the 16-year trend of YLL rate due to premature mortality was decreasing; the annual per cent change was -5.2% (95% CI -6.5% to -3.9%, p<0.001) for males and -4.3% (95% CI -5.7% to -3.0%, p<0.001) for females.



CONCLUSION: Based on the findings of this study, the trend of mortality and YLL rate has been decreasing. Road traffic injuries were the most frequent injuries and the most common cause of death. Mortality rates fell by half. To improve child survival, injuries must now be recognised as a major child health problem, and to prevent deaths from injuries in children, early and preventive measures should be taken into account.

