Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse (CSA) remains a challenge in South Africa, despite various legislative developments to address child abuse. Despite non-offending caregivers (NOC) playing a critical role in child safeguarding, and supporting disclosure and recovery, very little research has focused on understanding what works in assisting them in supporting child victims in South Africa.



OBJECTIVES: The study examines the exposure of NOC who watched a short film based on the testimonies of four CSA perpetrators in therapy, with a view to exploring whether this film could be useful for CSA prevention, disclosure and support initiatives. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A convenience sample of eight NOC attending a community support service in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.



METHODS: After viewing the film, the NOC completed a questionnaire, and were asked to discuss usefulness of film content based on perpetrator testimonials in sensitizing NOC around disclosure of sexual abuse and support of the child. Thematic data analysis combined their perceptions of sexual abuse experienced by their children/grandchildren and the effect that content of the film had on their perceptions.



RESULTS: Five themes emerged; Awareness of CSA and available child protection programs; Views toward CSA disclosure; Emotive responses; Lessons learnt for identification of CSA and child protection; and Recommendations for future programs.



CONCLUSIONS: The process of viewing and discussing the film stimulated a shift for NOC to identify risk, facilitate disclosure of CSA, and become more supportive toward child victims. The study highlights the potential of using film to guide NOC targeted child protection and safeguarding initiatives.

Language: en