Citation
Goodall K, Sawrikar V. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 146: e106498.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37844458
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A history of childhood emotional abuse (CEA) is prevalent among adults with affective disorders; therefore, a comprehensive measure of it is vital. The Rating of Emotional Abuse in Childhood Questionnaire (REACH) was developed to assess history of CEA in relation to parental behaviours of threat, ignoring, humiliation/denigration, scapegoating, antipathy, and overcontrol/conditionality in a single measure. This paper investigated the psychometric properties of REACH in a community sample and proposes values for classifying individuals as high-risk for CEA.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Anxiety; Mental health; Childhood emotional abuse; Psychometric properties, factor analysis