Abstract

BACKGROUND: A growing body of research has focused on the relationships of policies and other macro factors and child welfare outcomes. However, to date, few studies have examined state child welfare policies and reunification, despite reunification being the priority case goal among children in foster care.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined the relationship between state child welfare policies and other macro factors and reunification, while controlling for child factors. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data came from the 2016-2019 Adoption and Foster Care Analysis Reporting System (AFCARS), which contains case-level information on all children in foster care during each fiscal year.



METHODS: We conducted a series of multi-level survival analyses to observe the fixed effects of state-level factors and child-level factors on time to reunification among children who entered foster care in 2016.



RESULTS: In the unadjusted model, children in states with Title IV-E stipend programs for caseworkers had higher hazards of reunification (HR = 1.21, 95 % CI = 1.01-1.44) as did children in states with statewide in-home post-reunification services (HR = 1.63, 95 % CI = 1.16-2.28). Children in states that required a master's degree for caseworkers had lower hazards of reunification (HR = 0.72, 95 % CI = 0.59-0.95).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study highlight the importance of considering state policies and their impact on reunification. Implications for policy, practice, and research are explored.

Language: en