Citation
Yimer BL, Tilwani SA. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37842789
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The relationship between caregivers and children has importance for the development of children's mental health and wellbeing. This study examines the association between orphaned children's mental health and their relationship with their current caregivers.
Language: en
Keywords
children; mental health; Caregiver-child relationship; orphans