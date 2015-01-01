SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Yimer BL, Tilwani SA. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591045231205968

PMID

37842789

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The relationship between caregivers and children has importance for the development of children's mental health and wellbeing. This study examines the association between orphaned children's mental health and their relationship with their current caregivers.

METHOD: It used a correlational research design, appropriate to answer the research questions. The participants were 172 Ethiopian orphans aged 12-18 years, living in institutional care settings, who were selected by stratified sampling techniques, based on a proportionate number of orphans of both sexes.

RESULTS: The findings of multivariate analysis revealed that the level of trusting relationships between children and caregivers was strongly associated, and significantly contributed to mental health measures, such as depression, social anxiety, and self-esteem.

CONCLUSIONS: Trusting relationships with caregivers showed a significant contribution to mental health measures (depression, social anxiety, and self-esteem).


Language: en

Keywords

children; mental health; Caregiver-child relationship; orphans

