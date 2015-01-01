Abstract

Background Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many professional sports leagues such as the National Hockey League (NHL) made significant changes to their schedules and operating procedures. Changes included a modified 2019-2020 playoff format, the removal of the 2020-2021 preseason, and condensed game schedules. Though these modifications were made in an effort to protect players from COVID-19, they resulted in decreased training time and preparation. The purpose of this study was to assess the impact of these changes on the rate of player injuries in the NHL both after the resumption of the midseason stoppage and during the subsequent seasons. Hypothesis/purpose Changes to the NHL schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in player injury rates.



METHODS NHL injuries were obtained from an NHL injury database for the 2018-2019 through the 2021-2022 seasons. The date of injury, date of return, injury description, player age, and player position were recorded. Injury rates were calculated as the number of total athlete injuries per 1000 game exposures (GEs). The primary outcome was the injury proportion ratio (IPR) when comparing the injury rates of the post-COVID-19 season with baseline seasons. Secondary measures analyzed injuries based on age, anatomic location, month in the season, position, length of injury, season-ending injuries, and recurring injuries.



RESULTS A total of 4604 injuries were recorded between 2018 and 2022. The modified 2019-2020 playoffs had significantly higher rates of injury (IPR = 1.84, 95% confidence interval {CI} = 1.36-2.49) with more game exposures per week. The 2020-2021 season had significantly higher rates of overall player injury compared to baseline seasons (IPR = 1.19, 95% CI = 1.09-1.30) and also had a higher rate of season-ending injuries (IPR = 1.71, 95% CI = 1.38-2.11). Most injuries occurred in the first few months of the 2020-2021 season. There was no significant difference in injury rate based on age group and no significant difference in the average length of injury between seasons.



CONCLUSION Increases in injury rates could be due to decreased offseason training between seasons, the elimination of preseason games, and increased game density. Decreasing typical training timelines and eliminating the preseason to rapidly return to normal competition after unexpected events (pandemics, lockdowns, etc.) may pose a risk to player safety in the NHL. These findings should be considered before future schedule changes in professional hockey.

Language: en