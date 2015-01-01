Abstract

Domestic violence is a pervasive social issue affecting individuals across all demographics and has severe consequences for both the victims and society. Domestic violence is commonly defined as the exertion of power by one individual over another within a relationship, aiming to establish a sense of fear, control, and authority. The connection between domestic violence and oral health is established, with common oral health issues associated with domestic violence, such as dental trauma, head and neck bruises and injuries as well as facial fractures. Dental professionals play a crucial role in detecting signs of domestic violence by closely examining the head and neck region and the oral cavity during routine examinations. The significance of approaching patients suspected of experiencing domestic violence with sensitivity and empathy is of utmost importance. Recommendations include establishing trust, maintaining confidentiality, using open-ended questions, and providing information about local resources. Legal and ethical considerations are paramount, highlighting the obligations of dental professionals in cases of suspected domestic violence, including mandatory reporting laws and the balance between patient autonomy and safety. Challenges faced by dental professionals in reporting and intervening are discussed as well in this narrative review, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with other healthcare professionals and support services. This review underscores the vital role of dental care providers in recognizing signs of domestic violence, promoting intervention and support, and contributing to the well-being and safety of individuals impacted by domestic violence.

