Abstract

PURPOSE: Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS) and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders (HSD) are understudied conditions characterized by hallmark hypermobility and chronic pain. Disease manifestations lead to significant disability. Understanding predictors of disability, over and above the univariate construct of pain severity, is necessary to tailor treatment. Thus, the current study examined the impact of the Fear-Avoidance Model [FAM] on disability in hEDS/HSD. Fear of falling was included as a novel fear-avoidance factor impacting disability.



METHODS: A total of 168 individuals with hEDS/HSD answered a cross-sectional online survey regarding FAM constructs, fear of falling, disability, and clinical-demographic factors. A hierarchical regression analysis was used to assess whether FAM constructs and fear of falling significantly predicted disability, over and above pain severity and age.



RESULTS: Pain catastrophizing, anxiety, and fear of falling contributed significant unique predictive relations, above age and average pain severity. Pain severity and fear of falling were the strongest unique predictors of disability.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study to assess the relations among FAM constructs, pain severity, and disability in hEDS/HSD, and introduces fear of falling as a novel fear-avoidance factor specific to this population. Future research should apply these findings towards individualized interventions to improve disability in hEDS/HSD.

