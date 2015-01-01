|
Citation
|
Chuchin JD, Ornstein TJ. Disabil. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37843031
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS) and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders (HSD) are understudied conditions characterized by hallmark hypermobility and chronic pain. Disease manifestations lead to significant disability. Understanding predictors of disability, over and above the univariate construct of pain severity, is necessary to tailor treatment. Thus, the current study examined the impact of the Fear-Avoidance Model [FAM] on disability in hEDS/HSD. Fear of falling was included as a novel fear-avoidance factor impacting disability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Chronic pain; fear of falling; fear-avoidance model; hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; hypermobility spectrum disorder; pain-related disability