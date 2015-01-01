Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is a lack of studies establishing the association between allergic rhinitis (AR) and despair, suicidal thinking, and suicide attempts in adolescents and children at a population level. This study aimed to investigate whether there are associations between allergic rhinitis and despair, suicidal thinking, and suicide attempts.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: The study utilized data from middle through high school adolescents from 2005-2021 who enrolled in the Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Survey (KYRBS; 1,067,169). We assessed despair, suicidal thinking, and suicide attempts in the context of both non-atopic and atopic AR. Multivariable analysis was used to determine the association of variables.



RESULTS: The prevalence of allergic rhinitis was 28.0%. 1,067,169 enrolled participants were included in the final analysis. There were 299,468 individuals with allergic rhinitis and 767,701 without. In the context of AR, adolescents were more likely to have despair [adjusted odds ratio (aOR), 1.16; 95% CI, 1.15-1.17], suicidal thoughts (aOR, 1.12; 95% CI, 1.11-1.13 for model 2), and suicide attempts (aOR, 1.13; 95% CI, 1.10-1.15 for model 2). Individuals with atopic AR were more likely in almost all measures to have despair, suicidal thinking, and suicide attempts than individuals with non-atopic AR. Females with AR were more likely to have suicide attempts and middle school students were more likely to have despair, suicidal thoughts, and suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study warrant future studies investigating why AR is so closely associated with despair, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts, with the goal of establishing suicide prevention strategies as well as improving overall mental health for adolescents.

