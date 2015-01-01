SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lee SY. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1260567.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1260567

PMID

37840788

PMCID

PMC10570519

Abstract

We examined whether media coverage of suicides and frequencies of searching for suicide methods or suicide pacts predicted the number of users posting tweets seeking others for a suicide pact. Analyses of 6,119 tweets containing "suicide pact" posted on Twitter during a 6-month period revealed that the number of users posting tweets seeking others for a suicide pact had a positive association with media coverage of celebrity suicides, but not with that of suicide pact victims, and a greater positive association with the search frequency for suicide methods than for suicide pacts. We found that the search frequency on suicide methods was positively associated with media coverage of celebrity suicides, while that on suicide pacts was more strongly related to media coverage of suicide pacts.


Language: en

Keywords

Twitter; social media; celebrity suicide; media coverage of suicides; search frequency; suicide pact

