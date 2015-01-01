SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vatsalya V, Verster JC, Sagaram M, Royer AJ, Hu H, Parthasarathy R, Schwandt ML, Kong M, Ramchandani VA, Feng W, Agrawal R, Zhang X, McClain CJ. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1203362.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1203362

37840804

PMC10570744

INTRODUCTION: Patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) exhibit symptoms such as alcohol withdrawal, depression, and cravings. The gut-immune response may play a significant role in manifesting these specific symptoms associated with AUD. This study examined the role of gut dysfunction, proinflammatory cytokines, and hormones in characterizing AUD symptoms.

METHODS: Forty-eight AUD patients [men (n = 34) and women (n = 14)] aged 23-63 years were grouped using the Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment of Alcohol Scale (CIWA) as clinically significant (CS-CIWA [score > 10] [n = 22]) and a clinically not-significant group (NCS-CIWA [score ≤ 10] [n = 26]). Clinical data (CIWA, 90-day timeline followback [TLFB90], and lifetime drinking history [LTDH]) and blood samples (for testing proinflammatory cytokines, hormones, and markers of intestinal permeability) were analyzed. A subset of 16 AUD patients was assessed upon admission for their craving tendencies related to drug-seeking behavior using the Penn-Alcohol Craving Score (PACS).

RESULTS: CS-CIWA group patients exhibited unique and significantly higher levels of adiponectin and interleukin (IL)-6 compared to NCS-CIWA. In the CS group, there were significant and high effects of association for the withdrawal score with gut-immune markers (lipopolysaccharide [LPS], adiponectin, IL-6, and IL-8) and for withdrawal-associated depression with gut-immune markers (scored using MADRS with LPS, soluble cells of differentiation type 14 [sCD14], IL-6, and IL-8). Craving (assessed by PACS, the Penn-Alcohol Craving Scale) was significantly characterized by what could be described as gut dysregulation (LBP [lipopolysaccharide binding protein] and leptin) and candidate proinflammatory (IL-1β and TNF-α) markers. Such a pathway model describes the heavy drinking phenotype, HDD90 (heavy drinking days past 90 days), with even higher effects (R(2) = 0.955, p = 0.006) in the AUD patients, who had higher ratings for cravings (PACS > 5).

DISCUSSION: The interaction of gut dysfunction cytokines involved in both inflammation and mediating activity constitutes a novel pathophysiological gut-brain axis for withdrawal symptoms and withdrawal-associated depression and craving symptoms in AUD. AUD patients with reported cravings show a significant characterization of the gut-brain axis response to heavy drinking. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov, identifier: NCT# 00106106.


depression; withdrawal; alcohol use disorder (AUD); alcohol dependence (AD); craving; cytokines; gut–brain axis; heavy drinking

