Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) exhibit symptoms such as alcohol withdrawal, depression, and cravings. The gut-immune response may play a significant role in manifesting these specific symptoms associated with AUD. This study examined the role of gut dysfunction, proinflammatory cytokines, and hormones in characterizing AUD symptoms.



METHODS: Forty-eight AUD patients [men (n = 34) and women (n = 14)] aged 23-63 years were grouped using the Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment of Alcohol Scale (CIWA) as clinically significant (CS-CIWA [score > 10] [n = 22]) and a clinically not-significant group (NCS-CIWA [score ≤ 10] [n = 26]). Clinical data (CIWA, 90-day timeline followback [TLFB90], and lifetime drinking history [LTDH]) and blood samples (for testing proinflammatory cytokines, hormones, and markers of intestinal permeability) were analyzed. A subset of 16 AUD patients was assessed upon admission for their craving tendencies related to drug-seeking behavior using the Penn-Alcohol Craving Score (PACS).



RESULTS: CS-CIWA group patients exhibited unique and significantly higher levels of adiponectin and interleukin (IL)-6 compared to NCS-CIWA. In the CS group, there were significant and high effects of association for the withdrawal score with gut-immune markers (lipopolysaccharide [LPS], adiponectin, IL-6, and IL-8) and for withdrawal-associated depression with gut-immune markers (scored using MADRS with LPS, soluble cells of differentiation type 14 [sCD14], IL-6, and IL-8). Craving (assessed by PACS, the Penn-Alcohol Craving Scale) was significantly characterized by what could be described as gut dysregulation (LBP [lipopolysaccharide binding protein] and leptin) and candidate proinflammatory (IL-1β and TNF-α) markers. Such a pathway model describes the heavy drinking phenotype, HDD90 (heavy drinking days past 90 days), with even higher effects (R(2) = 0.955, p = 0.006) in the AUD patients, who had higher ratings for cravings (PACS > 5).



DISCUSSION: The interaction of gut dysfunction cytokines involved in both inflammation and mediating activity constitutes a novel pathophysiological gut-brain axis for withdrawal symptoms and withdrawal-associated depression and craving symptoms in AUD. AUD patients with reported cravings show a significant characterization of the gut-brain axis response to heavy drinking. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov, identifier: NCT# 00106106.

