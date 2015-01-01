|
Zhang S, Li Y, Cao M, Liu Y, Zhou Z. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1223535.
37842690
OBJECTIVE: With the development of information and communication technology, cyberbullying among Chinese college students has become more frequent, bringing many negative consequences to both society and students themselves. Childhood psychological maltreatment may be one of the influencing factors of cyberbullying, but its internal mechanism remains poorly understood. This study aimed to explore the relationship between childhood psychological maltreatment and cyberbullying among college students and to further explore the mediating effect of negative emotion and the moderating effect of meaning in life.
college students; meaning in life; cyberbullying; childhood psychological maltreatment; negative affect