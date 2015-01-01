Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stressful life events (SLEs) in the development of early psychosis have been little studied in low-income countries. This study examines differences in the prevalence of SLEs in Mexican at clinical high risk (CHR) and those with familial high risk for psychosis who do not meet CHR criteria (non-CHR FHR). We also analyze the association between SLEs and CHR.



METHODS: Participants included 43 persons with CHR and 35 with non-CHR FHR. CHR criteria were assessed with the Comprehensive Assessment of At-Risk Mental State. SLEs were assessed using the Questionnaire of Stressful Life Events.



RESULTS: Participants with CHR reported more SLEs associated with negative academic experiences than those in the non-CHR FHR group. Bullying (OR = 7.77, 95% CI [1.81, 33.32]) and low educational level (OR = 21.25, 95% CI [5.19, 46.90]) were the strongest predictors of CHR, while starting to live with a partner (OR = 0.26, 95% CI [0.10, 0.84]) was associated with a lower risk of CHR.



CONCLUSION: Negative school experiences increase the risk of psychosis, particularly bullying, suggesting that schools may be ideal settings for implementing individual preventive strategies to reduce risk factors and increase protective factors to improve the prognosis of those at risk of developing psychosis. In Latin America, there are multiple barriers to early intervention in psychosis. It is thus crucial to identify risk and protective factors at the onset and in the course of psychosis in order to design effective preventive interventions.

Language: en