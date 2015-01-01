|
Citation
|
Nieto L, Domínguez-Martínez T, Navarrete L, Rosel-Vales M, Saracco-Alvarez R, Celada-Borja C, Rascon-Gasca ML, Samperio LGM. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1254993.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37840805
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Stressful life events (SLEs) in the development of early psychosis have been little studied in low-income countries. This study examines differences in the prevalence of SLEs in Mexican at clinical high risk (CHR) and those with familial high risk for psychosis who do not meet CHR criteria (non-CHR FHR). We also analyze the association between SLEs and CHR.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; psychosis; developing countries; clinical high risk; familial high risk; stressful life events