Citation
Winter SC, Johnson L, Dzombo MN. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1191101.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
37841717
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Approximately 3.6 billion people around the world do not have access to safe sanitation options. Those lacking access are not only at risk of diarrheal disease, other tropical diseases, and parasitic infections, they are at greater risk of experiencing violence, particularly women and girls. The burden of lack of access to safe sanitation is disproportionately experienced by women in informal settlements in lower- and middle-income countries, where violence rates tend to be higher and access to sanitation lower. Women lacking access to safe toilets often have to walk long distances to access a facility or open site or use shared toilet facilities, which increase their vulnerability to violence.
Language: en
Keywords
Africa; Kenya; violence against women; slums (informal settlements); urban