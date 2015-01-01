Abstract

Alcohol use is a major public health issue. It is also associated with a range of family, social, and economic problems. This led multiple countries worldwide to adopt national policies for alcohol regulation. Over the years, alcohol use and related problems have increased in India. The existing regulatory framework on alcohol varies greatly across states in terms of government sanctions, pricing, and legal drinking age, resulting in variations in its availability and prevalence of alcohol use disorder and related harms. Despite alcohol use being mentioned in several national policies and plans, a comprehensive national policy addressing alcohol is lacking. In this manuscript, the need for a dedicated national alcohol policy is underscored, emphasizing its potential to mobilize resources, prioritize interventions, and guide various stakeholders. The timely implementation of such a policy is crucial to address the multifaceted challenge of alcohol use effectively.

